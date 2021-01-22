close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
Accountability?

Newspost

 
Even though the accountability process is in full swing in the country, only leaders of the opposition parties are being targeted. The authorities have totally ignored the Peshawar BRT and Malam Jabba scams and are silent over petrol, sugar and flour crises which affected millions of people. These cases, however, haven’t received any attention from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). There is no doubt that accountability is a must, but it should be across the board. Sixty-square yard houses and shops, who were paying regular rent to the government, are being demolished in Karachi but the houses of the rich and influential people are being regularised.

Is this fair? And then our leaders claim to establish Riyasat-e-Madina. Housing schemes launched in the guise of affordable housing come with high interest rates that will add more financial burden on the people.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad

