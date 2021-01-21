JUI-F denied permission for anti-Israel rally in Karachi

KARACHI: The local administration on Wednesday refused to grant permission for an anti-Israel rally planned by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the metropolis, Geo News reported.

The party had submitted a request for a no objection certificate (NOC) on January 12 seeking permission from the office of deputy commissioner (DC) East.

Sources told Geo News that DC Muhammad Ali Shah had sought the opinion of Sindh Police and the application was under review. Earlier this month, the JUI-F had announced organising a “million-man march” and a gathering near Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi on January 21 to condemn Israel and any potential move to establish diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

On Monday, the Maulana had said in a press briefing that the anti-Israel rally would be attended by the 11-party opposition alliance under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner.

According to a report, JUI-F leaders had been visiting seminaries in the city to seek their support for the planned rally.