National Junior Tennis C’ship begins

LAHORE: PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) inaugurated the Millat Tractor National Junior Tennis Championship 2021 during the opening ceremony held here at the PLTA courts on Tuesday.

A large number of junior and senior players from across the country are participating in the championship. On Tuesday, the matches were conducted in men’s singles second round and boys Under-18 categories.

In men’s singles second round, Musa Haroon overpowered Hammad 8-3, Ahtesham Arif outclassed Husnain Ali 8-2, Imran Bhatti toppled Mujtaba Shahbaz 8-3, Osama Khan thumped Aakif Hussain 8-2, Zaryab Pirzada defeated Shaeel Durab 9-7, Main Bilal thrashed Abdullah Anjum 8-0, Aleem Ghafoor downed Hassan Ali 8-5, Farman Shakeel crushed Ahmad Javed 8-0, Hassan Riaz outpaced Rana Humayun 8-3, Bilal Farooq beat Muaz Pirzada 8-5 and Hamza Jawad brushed aside Aqeel Sarfaraz 8-4.

In the boys U-18, Faizan Fayyaz outplayed Haider Ali Rizwan, Nalain Abbas overwhelmed Haroon Arshad 6-1, 6-0, Shaeel Durab thumped Arman Kamran 6-2, 6-2, Mahatir Muhammad outpaced Ahtesham Humayun 6-0, 6-3, Asad Zaman routed Hassam Ali 6-2, 6-2 and Hasheesh Kumar defeated Bilal Farooq 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 after a tough fight. The next round matches will be played tomorrow (Wednesday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.