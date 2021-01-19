Commendable addition to Na’at poetry

Islamabad:Written by Colonel (r) Syed Maqbool Hussain, a distinguished poet of Urdu Ghazal and Nazm, ‘Iahq-e-Muhammad (SAW)’ contains mostly his Na’at poetry and some pieces of Salaam and Manqabat. Making use of the spiritual reflection of the holy month of Ramzan creatively in 2013, he endeavored to write this Na’at poetry book, which was his long-cherished goal.

Now he has to his credit a collection of Na’at poetry, which is a unique distinction. He has devoted all his poetical talent to compose Na’ats.

In the words of the Holy Qu’ran, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is a beautiful model (Uswa-e-Hasana) whose example is to be followed by the faithful. Although millions following the Quranic injunctions send Darood on the Holy Prophet, (SAW). Out of love for him, poets as well have written touching devotional verses called Na’ats praising the virtues of the Holy Prophet (SAW). Col. (Rtd) Syed Maqbool Hussain has also contributed Na’ats.

Syed Maqbool Hussain is also among those poets who see in the Holy Prophet (SAW) the model or paradigm for all human conduct, the perfect man whose lifestyle is most worthy of imitation. His Na’at poetry book ‘Iahq-e-Muhammad (SAW)’ starts with Hamd that depicts his inner feelings of respect he has for Almighty Allah and his Na’ats mirror his respect and love as well as the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH), the last Prophet of Islam.

The basic topic of Naat is indeed paying tribute to the Holy Prophet (SAW). However, the poet adds up a variety of personal, individual, and collective issues, as and when required.

Discussing Na’ats taking into view the literary merits and poetic values is not easy. There are a good number of poets, who are contributing Na’at with great zeal and fervor. Although, anthologies and selections have been compiled to cover them but Col. (Rtd) Syed Maqbool Hussain’s Na’ats do not have repetitive and clichéd verbosity.