LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Saturday said nothing was democratic in the PDM and they were just attempting to create unrest in the country.

He was referring to the anti-government drive of the opposition parties’ alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a gathering, organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ulema Wing in Samanabad area here, he said the government would never allow derailing of the system. He said conspiracies against Pakistan Army start from New Delhi and reach here via London. He said the Pakistan Army had always played a key role in prosperity, peace and development of the country. He regretted that the opposition, under the banner of PDM, was running a campaign against a prestigious institution of the country.

The minister urged ulema to play their role for bringing improvement in society. He said Pakistan is a fort of Islam in the world. He said ulema should avoid issuing statements which could hurt others. "Our responsibility is to attract people towards Islam, which can be fulfilled by using the platforms of mosques," he added. The minister vowed that the PTI government would convert Pakistan into a Madina-like state. He said that anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam elements wanted to destabilise the country, but such elements had failed in their nefarious designs.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice against France on publishing blasphemous caricatures. Kul Masalak Ulema Board Chairman Maulana Asim Makhdoom presented a welcome note. Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and PTI Ulema Wing Punjab Secretary General Maulana Asghar Arif Chishti were also present.