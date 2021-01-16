close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
AFP
January 16, 2021

Taliban kill 9 Afghan soldiers in Kunduz raids

AFP
January 16, 2021

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: At least nine Afghan security personnel were killed when Taliban militants attacked two police checkpoints overnight in restive northern Kunduz province, officials said Friday.

Taliban launched simultaneous raids on the checkpoints in Kunduz, a region bordering Tajikistan. The fighting left nine Afghan security personnel dead, Kunduz governor Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said.

Kunduz provincial council member Khaluddin Hakimi said 10 security personnel were killed in the fighting while 10 others were wounded. The Taliban did not offer any immediate comment.

