CEC says his meetings with politicians part of election business

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said Friday that the CEC's meetings with politicians are part of the election business, as political parties and parliamentarians are important stakeholders in the election process, and the Election Commission is open to all political parties.

Talking to The News here, the CEC said the judgment of the high court was that the Election Commission should remain in touch with the political parties and parliamentarians. About his meeting with Saifullah Nyazee, a close aide to the prime minister, he pointed out that he had brought two issues.

The CEC said Saifullah Nyazee had complained that some voters were getting registered with the third address along with the permanent and temporary addresses in the electoral rolls. He said the Election Commission will look into the matter. Secondly, he said, Nyazee complained of violation of the code of conduct by other parties in the by-elections.

“We have made it clear that the Election Commission is a completely impartial and independent body. The PPP, PML-N and PTI representatives and of other parties are often in touch with the Election Commission,” the chief election commissioner maintained.

In recent days, he said he met the PML-N MNA Dr Nisar Cheema, who had gone to the Election Commission regarding the by-elections. He said the Election Commission also acted on the messages of the PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal. “The job of the Election Commission is to liaise with the politicians,” he noted. “We have nothing to do with the work of the scrutiny committee. We will see when its report comes,” the CEC clarified.