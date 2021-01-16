Biden sixth ‘Scorpion’ US president

LAHORE: The United States President-Elect, Joe Biden, (born November 20, 1942), would be the sixth American head of state born under the astrological or Zodiac sign of Scorpio, after John Adams, James Polk, James Garfield, Theodore Roosevelt and Warren Harding, research shows.

Most US Presidents in history have thus been Scorpions. Most Astrologers believe that a Zodiac sign, or star sign, reflects the position of the sun when a person was born, and bears a strong influence on the personality traits of humans.

The London-based ‘Daily Express’ explains: ‘In fact, Scorpio is apparently the sign most common among world leaders in general. The sign is known for being passionate, loyal, and ambitious, and they never settle for less than they deserve. They are very strong emotionally, psychologically and often physically. Like the Scorpion who can live for up to 12 months without food, a Scorpio has great self-discipline and stamina. Scorpios are very independent but also secretive. They need to be around people they trust deeply, and would rather work alone than risk being backstabbed. In a professional environment, Scorpios won’t hold back or let anyone get in the way of their plan.’

The media adds: ‘They are competitive and determined to succeed, so they’ll put in the extra hours to do so. Scorpions hold a lot of power for something so small and people consider them to be very dangerous. However, out of the 1,500 types of Scorpion in the world, only about 20 are dangerous to humans. So, while Biden has a powerful presence, is always in control and may not display any vulnerability, he is an emotional person underneath. As a water sign, he is probably very romantic, faithful, loyal to his partner, friends and family, and extremely trustworthy.’

The ‘Daily Express’ maintains: ‘Biden’s Sun sign is Scorpio, meaning it’s who he is at the core. However, his Taurus Moon reveals how he sees himself and what he’s like behind closed doors. People with a Taurus Moon are extremely grounded and down to earth. They are mellow, rational, and strong-willed, but very stubborn and stuck in their ways.’

Five American Presidents have been born under the Aquarius sign.

These Aquarians include the likes of William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan. Four US Presidents have been Cancerians, Capricornians, Leos, Librans, Pisceans and Taureans.

The Cancerians include John Quincy Adams, Calvin Coolidge, Gerald Ford and George Bush Junior, the four Capricornians are Millard Fillmore, Andrew Johnson, Woodrow Wilson and Richard Nixon, the four born under the influence of Leo are Benjamin Harrison, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Herbart Hoover, while the four Libran American heads of state include Rutherford Hayes, Chester Arthur, Dwight Eisenhower and Jimmy Carter.

The four Piscean Presidents are George Washington, James Madison, Andrew Jackson and Grover Cleveland. The four Taureans are James Monroe, James Buchanan, Ulysses Grant and Harry Truman. The three Geminians are George Bush Senior, John Kennedy and Donald Trump. The three Sagittarian Presidents are Martin Buren, Zachery Taylor and Franklin Pierce. Two American Presidents have been born under the Aries and Virgo signs. Those born under the influence of Aries are Thomas Jefferson and John Tylor, while the two Virgoans are William Taft and Lyndon Johnson.