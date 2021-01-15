Strike, protest allegedly against judiciary: LHC CJ summons Punjab CS, all commissioners

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday summoned Punjab Chief Secretary, all the Commissioners in the province and the Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) in a matter relating to the strike/protest by public servants in support of former Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal who was handcuffed by a civil judge for defying a judicial order.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan also ordered the Pemra to identify, with the support of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), the protestors who were holding placards and banners inscribed with contemptuous slogans at the protest.

Sahiwal’s former Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Haider was also present in the court besides other government officials when the Chief Justice took up a petition against the strike and the protest held by the public servants allegedly against the judiciary. “You reportedly claimed to shut the courts,” Chief Justice Khan asked the Assistant Commissioner, who, however, denied having made any such claim.

The Chief Justice also took exception to the language of an affidavit filed on behalf of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan. He vowed to resolve the issue whether the executive was supposed to obey the orders of the judiciary or vice-versa. A law officer sought apology from the court, however, Chief Justice Khan hinted at initiating contempt proceedings against the Special Assistant.

On the previous hearing, the CJ had observed that a statement to the media by Ms Awan on the Sahiwal issue was unnecessary and ordered the law officer to seek an affidavit from her. The hearing was adjourned for Jan 27. Civil Judge Muhammad Naeem, now transferred from Sahiwal, had summoned Assistant Commissioner (AC) Haider, who also stood transferred, in a case against encroachments in the city.

The officer failed to appear before the court despite several notices and the civil judge finally issued warrants for his arrest. The AC, reportedly got into a heated argument with the judge when he made his appearance in the court. The judge ordered his staff to detain the AC and handcuff him before shifting him to jail.

However, local lawyers intervened in the matter and the AC tendered an apology before the court after which he was released. Later, administrative and revenue staff in different parts of the province went on strike against the treatment meted out to the AC.