Academia urged to equip youth with modern skills

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday urged the academia to educate and equip the youth with the skills that new emerging fields demand.

He was speaking during a special ceremony organised by the QAU Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation in collaboration with the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) to inaugurate the Sustainable Development Goals Wall at the university here.

Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali and SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas were also in attendance.

The minister said in developed countries, universities had changed the landscape of the society by research and innovation.

He said technology had changed the demands of the job market.

Prof Muhammad Ali said the scientific community at QAU had actively engaged in the relevant research.

He also lauded the efforts of the organizers and said the initiative will help to create awareness and coordinate the efforts with academia and youth for achieving sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

Syed Kausar Abbas briefed the audience regarding the initiative.

He said the purpose to launch the SDGs wall was to educate the students about the 17 SDGs recognized by the United Nations.

“The students and the faculty members will be engaged in the research and advocacy of the SDGs with an aim to involve them in the development process of the country and to achieve the global targets,” he said. He said similar walls would soon be put up in other public and private universities.