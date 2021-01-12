Blankets distributed among the poor

LAHORE: Beauty of Humanity (BoH) General Secretary Hamid Mukhtar on behalf of BoH President Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed distributed blankets among the needy on Monday. He was accompanied by Brig (retd) Ibrahim Khan. According to a press release issued here, the blankets were distributed at village Kukmang near Abbottabad. Addressing a ceremony held on the occasion, Hamid said: “Our mission is to serve the humanity and help the poor become an asset of the society. It is our mission to make people independent.” He thanked Brig (retd) Ibrahim for making arrangements for the ceremony.