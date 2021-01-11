Free education helps youth to achieve goals

LAHORE : Dr Amjad Saqib has created an island near Kasur where he has collected youth from across the country. They are from families where income does not exceed Rs25,000 but have dreams and aspirations to create beauty in this world. He is helping them achieve their goals by educating them for free. It is a boarding college called Akhuwat University.

Boys from across Pakistan - from Fata, KP, Interior Sindh, Balochistan and from villages in South Punjab are studying here. They all secured above 80 percent marks in Matric, took the university test and interview and got in here. Over 321 boys have passed their intermediate exam from here so far and more are pursuing their studies further.

They are in medical colleges, engineering universities and in other disciplines, pursuing their passion. Akhuwat stays with them.

“They get Rs 9,000 per month, residence and stipend while they are studying further,” says Syed Taimoor Ali Gillani while briefing the media on a visit to the university, adding, “Different organisations offer us seats.”

The discipline at the university appears to be that in a cadet college. The boys get up at 5:40 am, offer Namaz, exercise, then go to the dining room where they first recite dua before having food and leave the place with dua (thanks). They take turns to wash utensils and their clothes themselves. All this regimentation is to inculcate good habits in them. Besides, there are 16 clubs that help students develop personality. The students introduced their institution to the media and all were very confident.

The concept of the university is based on the ideals of the Prophet (PBUH). There are four pillars of Akhuwat. They are Iman, Ihsan, Ikhlas and Infaq, Iman is complete faith in Allah, Ihsan is derived from word Husn meaning beauty which shows in actions when our Iman is perfected. Ikhlas is sincerity and Infaq is giving, simply to please Allah.

Dr Amjad Saqib, chairman of Akhuwat said, “Akhuwat has given loans worth Rs 130 billion, all without interest and 99.9 percent loans have been returned. Who are the 40 lakh families that have returned the money? People want to work, to earn. We extend them a helping hand they do not betray us. Trust begets trust.”

“If those who have, form a relationship with the have-nots, humans can erase poverty and deprivations from the world,” he said.