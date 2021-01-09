Insensitive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PM Imran Khan met the founding team of a popular Turkish drama serial ‘Ertugrul’, led by Kamal Tekden. On the other hand, members of the Hazara community are still waiting for the PM’s visit to bury their loved ones. They have been on the road with the bodies of their loved ones for days.
Human insensitivity has no limits.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad