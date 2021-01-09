close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 9, 2021

Insensitive

Newspost

 
January 9, 2021

PM Imran Khan met the founding team of a popular Turkish drama serial ‘Ertugrul’, led by Kamal Tekden. On the other hand, members of the Hazara community are still waiting for the PM’s visit to bury their loved ones. They have been on the road with the bodies of their loved ones for days.

Human insensitivity has no limits.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost