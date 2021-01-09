Security lapses

The killings of 11 Hazara miners in Machh, Balochistan have infuriated the entire country. The Shia Hazara community has staged sit-ins at various places across the country. In Quetta, the families of the victims are sitting with the coffins, demanding justice from the sitting government. Prime Minister Imran Khan says that India is behind this incident and that it wants to create chaos and turmoil in the province. If the prime minister’s narrative is correct, what role are we playing to counter such terrorist attacks?

We have a dozen intelligence agencies operating in the country. We have hundreds of checkpoints in the province, monitoring the entry of the people and vehicles. That some militants target both civilians and security personnel and flee away from the scene is really a question mark on our security institutions and a matter of concern for the nation.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai