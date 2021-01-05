Punjab govt to provide health cards to 22.2m families

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government would issue health cards to 22.2 million families across the province and the process will be completed within next 12 months.

This was stated by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Monday. Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan was also present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid apprised the prime minister regarding issuance of health cards to 22.2 million families across Punjab.

She said as per the instructions of the prime minister, process of distribution of health cards worth Rs720,000 each among all families of the province would be completed within next 12 months.

By the end of June 2021, 45 percent of Punjab population, including seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, would be provided with the health cards, she informed.