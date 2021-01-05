US House bill seeks termination of Pakistan status as non-Nato ally

WASHINGTON: A bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-Nato ally.

The bill was presented by Republican Congressman Andy Biggs to remove Pakistan's special status, which allows access to American defence supplies and participation in cooperative defence research and development programmes.

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The bill says that the President "may not issue a separate designation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a major non-Nato ally or any other provision of law" unless a presidential certification is submitted that Pakistan continues to conduct military operations that are contributing significantly to disrupting the safe haven and freedom of movement of the Haqqani Network in Pakistan.