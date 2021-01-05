ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that 0the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is finished and it posed no threat to his government.

Speaking while chairing a meeting of his spokespersons, the premier stated that the opposition’s entire movement was to win a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) which he would never give.

According to Geo News, the premier observed that the whole opposition was united under one umbrella as soon as they were held accountable. He said the process of accountability will continue without any pressure.

He said the government had set the country's otherwise weak economy on the right track and that, this year, the government will focus on improving its performance and delivery.

During the meeting, Imran Khan directed his spokespersons to highlight the government’s economic achievements and reply the opposition in the same coin.

The premier stressed that no society could progress without accountability. He said the past governments continued to loot the national treasury, whereas the current government was progressing in developing the country, the prime minister added.

Talking about the opposition holding rallies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the premier said that the PDM was playing with the lives of people.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that when institutions work independently without political interference, the nation benefits, as he shared the recoveries made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the anti-corruption.

The prime minister tweeted, “Total recoveries by NAB in 2019 & 2020 amount to Rs389 bn in comparison to previous 10 yrs (2008-2018) recoveries of Rs104 bn”.

“These were 10 yrs of dark ages under corrupt rulers. Again, Anti-Corruption in Punjab recovered Rs206 bn in 27 months in comparison to only Rs3 bn in the past 10 yrs under corrupt rulers. These are clear indications of accountability working when institutions are independent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak met Imran Khan.

The meeting discussed in detail the law and order situation in the region. They also discussed ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and its negative impact on the region.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan also called on the prime minister and discussed political situation in the country. Babar Awan briefed the prime minister on the Senate session. He also gave a detailed briefing on the parliamentary performance of the ministry.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz also called on Imran Khan.

The NDMA chairman briefed the prime minister about updated status of relief measures taken regarding COVID-19 and locust control.