Geo TV brings New drama serial ‘Qayamat’ today

KARACHI: 7th Sky Entertainment’s first gift of the year to Geo TV viewers. A new series of the best entertainment for the fans of “Geo” will start with the drama serial “Qiyamat”.

This mega serial is ready to rage on the rating chart once again. The first episode of the drama, which tells the story of love and grief, will be aired on Pakistan’s most popular entertainment channel Geo TV on Tuesday at 8 pm. This tale of love is expected to become a block buster like the recent hits Raaz-e-Ulfat and Muqaddar that garnered praises from all around.

‘Qayamat’ revolves around the story of a young and beautiful girl, who’s life is currently influenced by those around her. This is a story of a lower middle class family, with two daughters, Ifrah and Samra. When Samra’s parents make the most important decision of her life on her behalf, without her knowledge, it is followed by a tragic incident that leaves Ifrah in a difficult position. She is left with the choice of either following in her sister’s footsteps, or forsaking her true self in the pursuit of revenge.