LWMC yet to clean inner roads

LAHORE : The City continued to give a dirty look as Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) could not lift garbage from most of inner roads here on Monday.

They said only waste lifting was not the responsibility of LWMC but cleaning, manual sweeping, road washing and door-to-door waste collection was also the job of the company but these services were not given to the citizens after the end of agreement with Turkish contractors.

On the other hand, LWMC has claimed that it has continued its efforts to clean the city and made extra efforts to ensure timely lifting of waste and issued tender notice for hiring of contractors for secondary waste collection and transportation to dumpsite.

The department has ensured the availability of additional machinery on urgent basis through PPRA Rule 38(2) a, it said, adding LWMC has invited bids for hiring of contractors and machinery will be deployed on the same day of bid submission. LWMC CEO said, “Lahore is our city and we will take possible steps to make the mission of Clean Lahore successful.” A LWMC spokesperson said most of the areas have been cleared and soon the citizens will see the change in current situation of cleanliness.