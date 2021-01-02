Youth â€˜kills himself after shooting mother, servant deadâ€™

The bodies of three people, including a young man, his mother and a domestic worker, were found from a residence in Bahria Town, Karachi on Friday.

Initial investigations suggest that apparently, the young man, Shumail, shot himself after killing his mother, Salma, and the domestic servant, Farooq, at his house. Following the incident, volunteers from different welfare organisations reached the property and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that youthâ€™s father was a businessman and initial investigations suggested that the young man was mentally sick. No case had been registered when this story was filed.