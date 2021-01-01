close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 1, 2021

Obituary

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 1, 2021

PESHAWAR: The wife of noted business community leader and Frontier Customs Agents Association President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, passed away after a brief illness.

Her funeral procession was taken out from the family residence, House No 99, Street No 5, H/2, opposite Haji Turangzai Sahib Market, Phase-II in Hayatabad.

She was laid to rest at a well-attended funeral.

The deceased was the mother of Imranul Haq Advocate, Naumanul Haq, Zeeshanul Haq and mother-in-law of Bakht Baidar and Umar Sani. Her rasm-e-qul will be offered today (Friday) after the Juma prayer in Hayatabad.

Latest News

More From Peshawar