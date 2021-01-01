PESHAWAR: The wife of noted business community leader and Frontier Customs Agents Association President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, passed away after a brief illness.

Her funeral procession was taken out from the family residence, House No 99, Street No 5, H/2, opposite Haji Turangzai Sahib Market, Phase-II in Hayatabad.

She was laid to rest at a well-attended funeral.

The deceased was the mother of Imranul Haq Advocate, Naumanul Haq, Zeeshanul Haq and mother-in-law of Bakht Baidar and Umar Sani. Her rasm-e-qul will be offered today (Friday) after the Juma prayer in Hayatabad.