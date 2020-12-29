Five people killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: AS many as five people, including two women, were killed in Khairpur and Shikarpur in different incidents.Reports said in a local Bazaar of Subhodero in Khairpur, some unidentified accused opened fire at a shop, in which the shop owner Muhammad Hassan Samitio was killed, while Liaquat Larik injured. Reports said some armed motorcyclists opened fire that killed three people, and later without any hassle they managed to escape. They said in Madaji House, the robbers shot dead a woman Begum Khatoon w/o Niaz Lashari, when they offered resistance during the robbery. They said the police have recovered a body of a youth, identified as Zameer Bhatti from Doulatpur in Nawabshah.

Meanwhile, reports said a woman and a youth were killed in two different road accidents in Khairpur and Kandyaro. They said a speedy trailer hit a motorcycle at the bypass, Shah Hussain of National Highway Khairpur, in which a woman Subhana was killed and the motorcyclist Riaz Phulpoto injured. The police have arrested the driver. They said a truck hit a car, in which a youth Naeem Ghanghro was killed at the National Highway Kandyaro in Naushahro Feroze.