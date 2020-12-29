SBCA directed to issue NoC to ABAD members

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government and Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority to issue an NOC to members of ABAD, who have completed formalities.

The minister stated this while presiding over an important meeting of the Sindh Building Control Authority on Monday at the SBCA main Secretariat.The meeting was attended by DG Sindh Building Control Authority Shamsuddin Soomro, representatives of ABAD and concerned officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the minister on various important matters of the SBCA. Nasir Shah directed that NOCs should be issued immediately to ABAD builders. He further directed that decisions should be taken on priority basis on the files of ABAD members. He directed facility of one window operation should also be improved.