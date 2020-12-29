‘No brick kiln without Zigzag technology to operate in new year’

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Monday said no brick kiln would be allowed to operate with traditional technology after Dec 31.

In a meeting with Brick Kiln Owners Association, Tareen said provincial government and High Court have issued clear instructions that brick kilns would operate in 2021 only when these are shifted to modern Zigzag technology to prevent environmental pollution and smog.

The DC said only sixteen brick kilns have so far shifted to Zigzag technology in Muzaffargarh district adding that action would be taken against those found working without shifting to new technology after Dec 31.