Twin cities facing zero gas pressure

ISLAMABAD: Like in all parts of the country, the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been facing zero gas pressure in the shivering weather.

In the absence of gas supply, women are using risky methods like electric compressors or expensive LPG cylinders to cook meal. The majority of women are using electric Roti makers, considering it difficult to afford buying food from restaurants.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manger Mukhtar Shah told The News: “We have increased gas pressure in all areas but consumers are facing low pressure due to severe cold weather. We are also laying new gas pipelines in several areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to boost gas pressure in the winter season. We have decided to stop supply to all CNG stations to provide gas to domestic users.”

On public complaints, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of gas crisis across the country. The prime minister took action on public complaints pertaining to the suspension of gas supply to domestic and industrial consumers.

“Our children are suffering from seasonal diseases due to cold weather and non-availability of heating facility owing to low pressure of gas. We cannot use cylinders all the time due to increased LPG rates. I refill my cylinder with four kg for around Rs 1,000, which is consumed in few days if I use it for heating purposes," Sajjad Ahmed, a local, said. Long queues of the residents of the twin cities were witnessed in front of every Tandoor to buy Roti. More than 40 per cent Tandoors have closed down.