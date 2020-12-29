Tevta inks MoU on developing country’s first electric vehicle

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and an NGO have announced developing Pakistan's first electric vehicle. According to a press release, a ceremony to sign an MoU and to unveil the concept design of the vehicle was held at Tevta Secretariat here Monday.

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Mian Aslam Iqbal observed that Tevta had changed the mode of conventional technical education to modern digital-based technical education. For this purpose, the steps of Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique were admirable; he said adding that the development of this electric vehicle would be a paradigm shift for the automotive sector as well as technical education in the country.

Ali Salman Siddique noted that Tevta was implementing the Vision 2023 successfully and would play its role in the development of country’s first electric vehicle. He explained that this initiative would not only provide training and job opportunities to students but it was also important for country’s development. He went on to say that Tevta would continue playing its key role in PM’s vision for the provision of employment in the country.

Dice Foundation Chairperson Khurshid Qureshi said that he preferred Tevta to other organisations because its skilled workforce could play its role in the development of this vehicle.

DG NITB visits PSCA: National Information Technology Board (NITB) Director General Faisal Ratyal visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters here on Monday.

Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan and DG Faisal Ratyal discussed Pakistan’s emergency helpline 911 on this occasion.

DG NITB visited the authority to have first-hand insight of its operations. Distinguish guest were taken to various sections of the authority. He appreciated the efforts of workforce of Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center.

Chief Technology Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority Tariq Malik gave a detailed briefing to DG NITB about Women Safety App, Pehchan App, Public Safety App and Radio SMS App.