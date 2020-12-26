No rift in PDM, says ANP leader

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial head Aimal Wali Khan said on Friday that there were no differences among the leaders of the component parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a gathering here, he said that all the parties in the PDM had their own ideology. He said that the lies were being spread in order to create rift in the PDM. He said that the 11-party alliance would continue to build up pressure on the government to send it packing. He said that this government could not deliver on pledges and had added to the woes of the people.

He said that the people had become disenchanted with the PTI government as it exposed them to a host of problems. He said that his party did not need the NRO. “This government has miserably failed to provide relief to the people,” he said, adding that unemployment and inflation had compounded the problems of the have-nots. He said that the people wanted to see an end to this government. The ANP leader said that his party was striving to help the Pakhtuns get their due rights.