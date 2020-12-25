City streets become open landfill sites

LAHORE:The City streets have turned into open landfill sites as heaps of garbage can be witnessed in every locality.

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) despite taking over the machinery of its Turkish contractors has failed to clear the City from waste. The Company sources said that the transfer stations were already full while daily 5,000-tonne to 6,000-tonne garbage is generated every day in the City.

On Thursday, LWMC claimed that it lifted 12,000 tonnes of waste. However, sources said the total capacity of the machines taken from the Turkish contractors as well as LWMC’s own arrangements were not for lifting more than 5,000-tonne waste a day so how can LWMC claim lifting 12,000 tonnes waste in a day.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by the LWMC stated that the company was working day and night to provide best cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore. In this regard, all officials and workers have been directed to remain in field while the chairman and CEO of LWMC were monitoring the ongoing cleanliness operations and giving standing instructions to clear the entire backlog on a priority.

On the Occasion, LWMC Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Noon stated that the cleanliness of Lahore was top most priority and the department was using all its resources in this regard. More than 12,000 tonnes of waste has been lifted after taking over all the machinery and workshops, he added. He also said that all the officials and workers were up and alert like Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation and will remain in the field until the successful zero-waste operation.

The department will not tolerate any sort of negligence in cleanliness of the City, the chairman said and directed the staff to further improve the cleanliness situation in the areas of Aziz Bhatti Town and Shadara.

Furthermore, the LWMC CEO visited all workshops in the morning and ensured availability of all the machinery in the field. The CEO stated the department was taking all possible measures to facilitate the citizens with best cleanliness services and to clear the backlog. He added that the department was ensuring timely lifting of solid waste from the City. Moreover, LWMC has started the operation of mechanical washing and mechanical seeping after a long period of two years. Presence of all the mechanical sweepers and mechanical washers were ensured in the field to clear all the roads. Special washing of historical buildings, main roads and City markets will be ensured. He said that citizens should also cooperate with LWMC as it was the social, moral and civic responsibility of every citizen. He said in case of a complaint regarding waste the citizens should dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or use LWMC mobile application Clean Lahore.