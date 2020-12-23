Journalist’s murder: IGP orders DG Khan’s RPO to submit report

LAHORE: IGP Punjab has taken notice of the murder of a journalist in Muzaffargarh. He directed DG Khan’s RPO to submit a report regarding the incident and arrest the culprits involved in the murder. Similarly, the IG took notice of an incident in which an industrialist was shot and injured in Manawala, aerial firing at a wedding function and double murder in Faisalabad, and took

notice of an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur.