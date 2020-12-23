Journalist’s murder: IGP orders DG Khan’s RPO to submit report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: IGP Punjab has taken notice of the murder of a journalist in Muzaffargarh. He directed DG Khan’s RPO to submit a report regarding the incident and arrest the culprits involved in the murder. Similarly, the IG took notice of an incident in which an industrialist was shot and injured in Manawala, aerial firing at a wedding function and double murder in Faisalabad, and took
notice of an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur.