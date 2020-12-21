Teachers call off strike

Rawalpindi : All 44 arrested teachers have been released after successful talks between protesters and Rawalpindi local administration here on Sunday. The protesters have called off their strike from Bani Gala after successful talks with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood has assured the protesters that their issues would be resolved.

Punjab government has formed a committee under the leadership of Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat. The committee will resolve all genuine issues of all contractual teachers. The committee will arrange a final discussion with teachers to resolve their genuine demands on Monday (today).

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said that the next meeting of teachers will be held with Provincial Law Minister in Lahore on Monday.

On Saturday, the federal capital Islamabad turned into a battlefield and police arrested 44 teachers, including a lady teacher, after showering teargas shells and resorting to baton-charge to disperse the mob of teachers contracted with Punjab Secondary Schools, who gathered in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence at Bani Gala to register their protest against the Punjab government.

Several teachers sustained minor and serious injuries during the baton-charge and teargas shelling, who were shifted to hospitals where, later on, were discharged after medical aid.

The teachers from the Punjab province were protesting the government’s failure to appoint them on a permanent basis. The protesters wanted to go to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence but police did not allow them to do so and used baton-charge and tear gas shelling.

Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad) Hamza Shafqat has ordered to release all arrested teachers said that it was a Punjab government’s issue and not of the federal government.