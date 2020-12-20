PHA to award prizes to staff of best park

Rawalpindi : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Vice Chairman Malik Abid Hussain announced cash prizes for the staff of that park which will stand first out of city’s total 58 parks in natural green and clean competition. The outstanding performance of the staff shall also be encouraged and recognised by giving them excellence awards too and funds for this purpose shall be received from philanthropists, says a press release.

He said this while talking to PHA staff during his surprise visit of Allama Iqbal Park Murree Road Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Malik Abid Hussain said the Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab and PHA Chairman Asif Mehmood believed that prize money cannot be a substitute for honest, responsible and sincere practical attitudes in performing professional duties but we will definitely encourage those who perform well. He visited various parts of the park in detail and asked the staff to decorate the flower beds with the best arrangements and take care of the trees and plants like their children. “Trees and plants are a source of healthy life and while performing their duties, every member of the staff should understand that he is giving a pleasant inhalation of life and happiness to their citizens”, he added.

He mentioned that he would further consult with the chairman of the authority to implement more practical steps to make the PHA staff fully devoted and fervent in discharge of their duties. “We shall involve well-off persons to finance this noble cause”, he maintained saying more that these recreational place are not private but public property and maintenance and development of these parks is the collective responsibility of all citizens.

He also made an appeal to the philanthropists to help their compatriots provide a clean and pollution-free environment as PHA has limited resources and sans their help.