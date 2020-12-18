Uniformity in education emphasised

Islamabad : Federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood has said that uniformity in our educational system is a dire need and we must remain united to foil the negative plans of the enemies of the country.

He was addressing a national seminar titled ‘Hum Pakistani’ organised by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) at the Faisal Masjid campus.

He said Pakistanis are proud of the Armed forces as they have always offered sacrifices of lives for the protection of motherland.

He said Islamic scholars have a pivotal role in countering sectarianism & extremism and building a society. He also stressed the important role of Ulema in peacebuilding in light of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’. Shafqat Mahmood said that the Ministry of Education is striving to formulate a uniform curriculum for all social classes for bringing unity among society.

He said the nation was in urgent need of research culture to compete the world.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai while addressing the seminar said that Ulema were our main source to promote peace in a society that can be possible only when we acknowledge differences of opinion with an attitude of openness and respect. "We must let everyone express one’s thoughts," he said.

Dr. Hatal bin Hamood Alotaibi, President, IIUI also the event. He elaborated the role of IIUI in peacebuilding. He said the IIUI will be among the leading ranks for promoting peace and harmony.

Dr. Zia ul Haq, Director General IRI, spoke about the objectives and importance of the conference. He also briefly elaborated on future goals of IRI and Paigham e Pakistan forum for an inclusive society. Dr. Asma Shakir Head Department of Strategic studies National Defense University (NDU), Dr. Maria Sultan, chairperson, and President South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) and Dr. Khurram Iqbal, Head of Department IR at National Defense University also addressed the event. It was also attended by the IIUI vice-president, faculty members and other high officials of the university.