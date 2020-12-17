USAID to help in establishing 155 disease surveillance units

Islamabad: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will support the establishment of 155 District Disease Surveillance and Response Units (DDSRUs) across Pakistan.

Chairing a ceremony held in this connection at the Ministry of National Health Services here Wednesday, the PM’s Special Adviser for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said, expressed gratitude to USAID for the historic support, and hoped that the intervention will go a long way in instituting the integrated disease surveillance system in Pakistan and reducing mortality and morbidity associated with infectious diseases through timely prevention, detection and response.

The ceremony was participated by provincial health ministers, provincial health authorities, as well as in-charges of DDSRUs, who participated through virtual link.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Aamer Ikram explained the importance of such units, which will now be connected to their respective provinces and ultimately to the Federal Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division housed in NIH for timely reporting on all infectious diseases, especially COVID-19.

Dr Nabeela Ali, Chief of Party of the IHSS-SD Activity, gave a presentation on COVID-19 support to provinces by USAID. USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen pledged to continue this rewarding partnership with the health system of Pakistan, and articulated the vision of the US Mission to improve the quality of life of people of Pakistan by investing in social sector.