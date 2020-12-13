118 arrested during anti-encroachment drive

PESHAWAR: The traffic police during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive on Saturday arrested 118 violators and took legal action against them.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that crackdown against encroachment on roads would continue on a daily basis.

He said that the operation against encroachers was started to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads especially in rush hours.

He said encroachment on footpaths were also removed to facilitate the pedestrians.

Superintendent Police Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, DSPs and other officers of traffic police took part in the operation.

Traffic Police also arrested 12 Suzuki drivers and impounded 122 motorbikes on parking violations.