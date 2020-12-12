Generation of Patwaris made in PML-N govt: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Friday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the arrest and detention of PML-N workers to stop them from participating in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s public gathering at Lahore on December 13.

Rafaqat Dogar of the PML-N lawyers’ Wing has filed the petition and pleaded that Patwaris had been ordered to lodge cases against party workers. Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq remarked in a lighter vein said that a generation of Patwaris was made in the PML-N government but they were doing the same old job in new Pakistan as well. Punjab Advocate General Amhed Awais pointed out that no illegal arrest had been made and the legal course was being adopted against the violators of law only. He also objected to the locus standi of the petitioner, saying he was not competent to file the petition since he was not an aggrieved person.

However, the petitioner’s lawyer said any citizen could approach the court for the enforcement of fundamental rights. He said party workers had been kept in illegal detention and the APG had come to the court without having any details of cases registered against them. The AGP said it was the constitutional obligation of the state to protect the lives and properties of its citizens. He maintained that cases would be lodged on the violation of Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding outbreak of the coronavirus. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its order.