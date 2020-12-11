Defamation case Reham apologises to Imran’s friend

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan has tendered unconditional apology for allegations related to Aneel Musarrat that he was involved in secret purchase of the Roosevelt Hotel and getting undue advantage in the alleged sale of the hotel due to his close links with PM Khan.

In the apology sent to The News and Geo, Reham Khan said: “I am the operator of Youtube channel Reham Khan official and in a video posted on December 6, 2019, I made reference to Aneel Musarrat and I made a number of comments and insinuations regarding Aneel Musarrat.”

“In seeking to make amends, I have removed the video and I wholly retract my comments and apologise to Mr. Musarrat for any damage or harm which may have been caused to Mr. Musarrat, his businesses, or to the charitable causes he supports.

I will not be making any further comment about this matter”. It’s understood that Aneel Musarrat issued court proceedings around six months ago, asking Ms Khan to retract her allegations or present proofs. Both sides confirmed that the matter was settled out of court after Reham agreed to issue clarification and apology. Speaking to The News and Geo, Aneel Musarrat confirmed that he had settled the defamation case with Reham Khan and was happy to move on.

He said: “I never had anything to do with the sale or purchase or any kind of dealing with the Roosevelt Hotel. I have done all businesses in UK and Europe and I have done so through fair competition. I have never ever done anything unethical and have never tried to use my friends or networks to gain undue or unfair advantage.

My friendship with PM Imran Khan has nothing to do with any businesses I am involved in. I have not done any business in Pakistan to avoid conflict of interest issues and I will continue to maintain this position. I am glad that Reham Khan issued clarification and settled the issue.”