KPT, Afghan FC reach National Football Challenge Cup pre-quarter-finals

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Chaman’s Afghan FC cruised through to the pre-quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup at Lahore on Tuesday.

The Group A game between KPT and Saif Tex turned out to be a one-sided affair with the former recording a 4-1 victory over the little known outfit.

Mohammad bin Younis hit a double, netting it in the 17th and 40th minutes.

Farooq Lassi made it 3-0 in the 74th minute.

Saif Tex reduced the deficit through a well-timed strike from Usman Virk in the 75th minute.

Hassan Fiaz then hit for KPT in the 77th minute.

In a Group D game, Lyallpur FC held Chaman’s Afghan FC to a 1-1 draw.

The draw helped Afghan FC qualify for the pre-quarter-finals.

Junaid provided lead to Lyallpur FC in the 49th minute. Afghan FC then levelled it through Majeed in the 67th minute.

Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) crushed Popo FC 9-0 with Umair Ali hitting four and Iftikhar Ali scoring three goals.

They were joined on the scoresheet by Mudassar and Junaid.

In a Group D outing, Quetta’s Baloch FC held Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to a 1-1 draw.

Azmat Shah gave Baloch FC lead in the 24th minute.

Mohammad Waheed levelled it in the 52nd minute.

Wednesday’s fixtures: Asia Ghee Mills v WAPDA, SA Garden v SSGC, Hazara Coal Company v PAF, Navy v SA Farms, Masha United v Wohaib FC, SNGPL v Nimso FC.