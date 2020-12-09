KPT, Afghan FC reach National Football Challenge Cup pre-quarter-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Chaman’s Afghan FC cruised through to the pre-quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup at Lahore on Tuesday.
The Group A game between KPT and Saif Tex turned out to be a one-sided affair with the former recording a 4-1 victory over the little known outfit.
Mohammad bin Younis hit a double, netting it in the 17th and 40th minutes.
Farooq Lassi made it 3-0 in the 74th minute.
Saif Tex reduced the deficit through a well-timed strike from Usman Virk in the 75th minute.
Hassan Fiaz then hit for KPT in the 77th minute.
In a Group D game, Lyallpur FC held Chaman’s Afghan FC to a 1-1 draw.
The draw helped Afghan FC qualify for the pre-quarter-finals.
Junaid provided lead to Lyallpur FC in the 49th minute. Afghan FC then levelled it through Majeed in the 67th minute.
Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) crushed Popo FC 9-0 with Umair Ali hitting four and Iftikhar Ali scoring three goals.
They were joined on the scoresheet by Mudassar and Junaid.
In a Group D outing, Quetta’s Baloch FC held Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to a 1-1 draw.
Azmat Shah gave Baloch FC lead in the 24th minute.
Mohammad Waheed levelled it in the 52nd minute.
Wednesday’s fixtures: Asia Ghee Mills v WAPDA, SA Garden v SSGC, Hazara Coal Company v PAF, Navy v SA Farms, Masha United v Wohaib FC, SNGPL v Nimso FC.