Man held for killing wife

Islamabad: The Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police (Margalla Circle) has arrested a person allegedly involved in killing his wife, a police spokesman said.

He said that Ramana police lodged First Information Report (FIR) following complaint of Muhammad Aslam regarding murder of his sister, Fatima Bibi (33) and alleged her husband Arshad Abbass involved in killing. Police registered the case and started interrogation into the matter.

In the light of DIG (Operations) orders, SP (Saddar) Muhamamd Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikram including Homicide Unit’s Inspector Azam, SHO Ramana Police Station Sub-inspector Turab-Ul-Hassan, Sub-Inspector Asif Khan Head Constable Khayasta Khan, Constable Noor Nabi and others from Homicide Unit.

This team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest Arshad Abbas involved in killing his wife. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. Meanwhile, Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police has arrested two persons involved in dacoities and recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan busted two members'' dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point. They have been identified as Kareem and Akber Khan.

Police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbike and illegal weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Sabzi Mandi. Separate cases have been registered in Sabzi Mandi police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.