Panellists suggest ‘climate-smart agriculture’ for Pakistan

LONDON: Panellists at a four-day symposium focusing on Pakistan’s challenges have discussed the need to adopt climate smart agriculture which requires less water and is resistant to pests and diseases, the Pakistan High Commission said in a press release.

Acting High Commissioner for Pakistan Muhammad Ayub inaugurated UPSIGN (a UK registered charity) Pakistan challenges-related four-day symposium from Nov 30 to Dec 3. Day one’s theme was “Nourish, Grow and Sustain together”, which was led by Dr Khalid Mahmood (UPSIGN agri-food co-lead), who discussed the challenges faced by food security in Pakistan. Dr Mahmood emphasised the need for a systems approach to address food security, food safety and nutrition.

Shandana Gulzar Khan, lawmaker and chair on subcommittee agriculture products, shared her thoughts on the government’s policy to support commercialisation of agriculture sector and role of research collaborations.

Prof Nicola Lowe delivered a “systems thinking” approach to addressing malnutrition in Pakistan. University of Edinburgh’s Prof Lisa Boden and Dr Ayesha Riaz discussed a “one-health approach”, which focuses on improving contingency planning for endemic, zoonotic and emerging novel infectious diseases.

The panel was chaired by Prof Asif Ali. The panellists discussed the need to adopt Climate smart agriculture which requires less water and is resistant to pests and diseases. Other topics that were discussed included the use of digital technologies and the role that women are playing in agriculture production.

On day two, the webinar led by Dr Parveen Ali (UPSIGN healthcare co-lead) explored the opportunities and challenges associated with upskilling Pakistan’s future healthcare workforce.

Dr Shabnum Sarfraz provided an overview of the current healthcare scenario in Pakistan as well as recent efforts to manage healthcare during the rise of the Covid-19 period. Mike Nithavrianakis spoke about opportunities available for ambitious healthcare partnerships between the UK and Pakistan and how further relationship between UK and Pakistan can be developed and strengthened.

On day three, the topic was “knowledge transfer and exploitation from Pakistani and UK universities”, which was chaired by Dr Farroq Shah from UPSIGN. In the plenary address, Prof Atta ur Rehman spoke about recent and forthcoming knowledge economy projects which are underway and spoke of “the importance of translational research through policies and creation of creative skills for high value exports”.

On day four, the “global ready graduates” event sought to look at what skills are needed to prepare Pakistan’s graduates in order to enable them to get the most out of postgraduate studies outside of Pakistan.

The webinar was chaired by Madiha Sajid, lead education UPSIGN opened by a pre-recorded speech from UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, who spoke about the importance of bilateral partnerships for the benefit of both nations.

The keynote talks from Dr Atta Ur Rehman stressed the importance of online and blended education for teaching. The Deputy British High Commissioner, Mike Nithavrianakis spoke about the importance of linking and harnessing the diaspora.

Prof Jawwad Darr (UPSIGN Chairman) spoke about the importance of training academics to support PhDs in Pakistan and also this would lead to them being able to better prepare undergraduates who want to do overseas PGs. Dr Maryam Raab spoke about the links between Pakistan and UK and how the British Council is supporting them.