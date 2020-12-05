One killed, 8 wounded in Rawalpindi blast

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: At least one person died and eight others sustained injuries in an explosion at a Rawalpindi bus station on Friday, the police said, cautioning that terrorism cannot be ruled out.

A police spokesman told reporters that preliminary investigations determined that a Qingqi rickshaw parked at the bus stand went off, shattering windows of multiple shops nearby.

A heavy contingent of police cordoned the area off while bomb disposal squad and other law enforcement agencies were on the scene and began combing the site for clues. “The nature of the blast is still being determined,” the spokesman said, “however the possibility of terrorism could not be ruled out as yet”.

Soon after the incident, rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the local Holy Family Hospital for emergency treatment, while a body was taken to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for legal formalities.