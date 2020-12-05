PDM rallies

After holding a rally in Multan, the PDM is all set to host a public gathering in Lahore on December 13. The government does not seem to be serious about banning mass gatherings. The country has seen a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths. Also, the number of positive cases is also rising sharply. In this situation, it is not advisable to hold public gatherings and put the lives of supporters at risk. The opposition needs to show some maturity and delay all protests. There is no doubt that holding protests against the government is the opposition’s constitutional right. However, the opposition should also understand that the deadly virus is still here. It should work with the government to eradicate the virus from the country.

Recently, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down a plea seeking a ban on political and religious public gatherings. The court expressed that the people should trust parliament for such issues. For now, it seems that the parties have turned the virus into a political issue. No one is realising that the people cannot follow SOPs in rallies. If the opposition and the government are not on one page when it comes to Covid-19, how will the people take the situation seriously? It is the responsibility of the government to strictly enforce SOPs throughout the country. If its show any kind of neglect, the whole nation will have to face some extremely grave consequences.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura