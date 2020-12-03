95% work on Jabori hydro power project completed

PESHAWAR: Work on Jabori hydro power project in Mansehra district has entered into last stage of completion as the Government has completed 95 percent work on this gigantic project to provide inexpensive electricity to agriculture, domestic and industrial consumers.

The KP Energy Department spokesman on Wednesday told APP that about 95 percent work on Jabori hydropower project had been completed and the remaining six percent would be completed in next few months.

On completion, about 71 GW electricity per annum would be generated for domestic, agriculture and industrial consumption and infant industries besides forest resources would grow in these districts.

KP Government has expedited work on Koto hydropower project in Dir Lower district as 85 percent work had been completed on it, the spokesman said and added that 40MW electricity would be generated from this mega project in power sector.

Similarly, 88 percent work on Karora hydropower project Shangala had been completed and the remaining work would be completed in first months of next year with power generation capacity 72GW electric per year.

Work on Matal Tan Power Project has been expedited as 47 percent work had been completed and the project upon completion would generate 84 MW electricity for consumers.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved 157 MW Madain, 87 MW Gabral Hydropower projects, which would be executed under the KP Hydro power and Renewable Energy Programme (REP). He said work on 300 MW hydro power projects in Mansehra would be started next year.

The newly established KP Transmission and Grid System Company (KPTGSC) had been registered with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) aimed at having a separate and independent transmission and grid infrastructure. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has also completed 307 mini macro hydro power projects in the province. These projects were completed with the help of seven reputed NGOs in 11 districts of KP mostly in Hazara and Malakand division having a total electricity production capacity of 25,000KW.

The Chief Minister KP was actively pursuing the projects announced by PTI chairman in Swat district in 2014 who expressed strong resolve to construct 350 mini macro hydro power projects (MMHPPs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome power crisis.

The spokesman said out of 105 total MMHPPs planned for Swat region, 101 were completed whereas 41 in Dir region out of 53 completed besides 52 in Chitral region out of 55 projects and 113 projects were completed in Abbotabad region.

The spokesman said out of the 350 target, 332 were declared feasible by technical experts, adding the work on those projects which situated in mountainous areas continued vigorously in the face of challenges like Covid 19, snowfall and above all litigation issues.