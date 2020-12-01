tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday acquitted a convict in kidnap, rape and murder case of a 10-year-old boy after the prosecution failed to prove charges against him.
A five-member Shariat appellate bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, exonerated Khadim Hussain from all charges after 14 years.