Tue Dec 01, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD

National

Our Correspondent Â 
December 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday acquitted a convict in kidnap, rape and murder case of a 10-year-old boy after the prosecution failed to prove charges against him.

A five-member Shariat appellate bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, exonerated Khadim Hussain from all charges after 14 years.

