441 librarians to be recruited

LAHORE : Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab is all set to formally forward a requisition to the PPSC for the recruitment of 441 librarians in public sector college libraries of the province.

The requisition was signed by the ACS HED Punjab, Irum Bukhari, on Monday and after due process through the PPSC the department would recruit 441 librarians, including 281 female, 160 male in BPS 17 for public sector college libraries of Punjab.