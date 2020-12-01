close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
December 1, 2020

PESCO Bannu recovers Rs0.69m from defaulters

Peshawar

A
APP
December 1, 2020

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Bannu Circle Task Force during crackdown against power pilferers Monday removed 40 direct hooks and recovered Rs0.69 million from defaulters.

The task force accompanied by local police carried out raids in the areas of City-II division D I Khan, Cantt, Tank, Karak and Domail sub divisions and removed 40 direct hooks.

The spokesman of PESCO said the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue in the province and warned strict legal action against illegal consumers.

