Tue Dec 01, 2020
December 1, 2020

Out of control

Newspost

 
The country has witnessed a sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The main reason for this sudden surge in the number of cases is that the people are not following SOPs at all. No one wear masks or maintain the recommended six-foot distance at public places.

Educational institutions have been closed to stop the spread of the virus. The situation will get out of control if the people continue to flout SOPs.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana

