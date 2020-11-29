Punjab Group of Colleges, Hadaf Colleges, Allied Schools and EFA School System sign MoU with Anti-Narcotics Force

The Punjab Group of Colleges and Anti-Narcotics Force Rawalpindi signed an MoU for free education to martyrs’ children and various discounts to serving personnel. The MoU was signed by Dr Shahid Mahmood (Project Director, Allied Schools) and Muhammad Khalid Khan (Director Planning & Development Anti-Narcotics Force Headquarters, Pakistan). As a token of appreciation, Punjab Group of Colleges, Hadaf Colleges, Allied Schools and EFA School System will provide the following fee discounts to the children of employees (Serving and Shuhada) of Anti-Narcotics Force Rawalpindi: 25% discount in monthly tuition fee to the children of serving officials, 50% discount in monthly tuition fee to the children of officials injured in the line of duty, and 100% free education for the children of Shuhada of Anti-Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi. ***