Punjab govt takes action against hunters for killing 70 partridges

CHAKWAL: The Punjab government sprung into action on Saturday after a photo of 70 partridges being hunted and placed on the bonnet of a jeep like trophies, went viral on social media.

Assistant Director Wildlife Mirza Abid said that two hunters had been arrested for illegally hunting the birds. "The hunters poached 70 partridges which is against the law," he said. "The Wildlife Department seized the jeep and all partridges immediately."

Abid said that the hunters released after they paid a fine of Rs150,000 for committing the act. He revealed that the Punjab government also suspended the Deputy Director Wildlife Salt Range Ghulam Rasool, claiming that he was complicit in the illegal hunting of the birds.

He said that the Punjab government had constituted a three-member investigation committee over the incident. "The committee will probe the incident and issue a report on the matter," he said.