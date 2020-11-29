129 rescue drivers take oath

LAHORE : An oath-taking ceremony of the fourth short course for 129 rescue drivers was held at Emergency Services Academy here on Saturday.

Punjab Emergency Service director general was the chief guest of the ceremony. He took oath from 129 rescuers of different districts of Punjab, who completed a short course successfully.

The senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, Emergency Services Academy, and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony. These rescuers have been trained on road safety, emergency vehicle driving, motorbike driving and community action for disaster response during six weeks training programme.