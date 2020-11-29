Without hospital

Kolahoo is a beautiful village in the Tump tehsil, Kech, Balochistan. Residents of this village, however, are deprived of the basic facilities including education and healthcare. The only hospital in the village has been facing the problem of shortage of doctors for a long time.

Residents have to travel to nearby cities to get themselves treated for seasonal viruses. It is important for the healthcare authorities to pay attention to the issues being faced by the residents and appoint trained and experienced doctors so that the hospital can resume its operations efficiently.

Sagheer Gul Muhammad

Kolahoo